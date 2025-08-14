Twelve Gwynedd food establishments have received food hygiene ratings of five-out-of-five.
They are: Nomi at 53 Stryd Fawr, Pwllheli, rated 6 August,
Plas Gwynant Outdoor Education Centre at Nant Gwynant, rated the same day, Pant Du, Penygroes, rated 1 August, Beli at LL48, rated 31 July, Caffi Seren at Canolfan Hamdden Glaslyn Heol Y Llan, Porthmadog, rated 30 July,
Lord Of The Bites, Penrhyndeudraeth, rated 30 July,
The Sands Bar & Grill, Barmouth, rated 29 July,
Nanas Pizza & Kebab House at Pwllheli Pizzeria And Grill, rated 28 July, Caffi Blas Y Waun at Bryn Pistyll, Waunfawr, rated 25 July, Caffi TopCat, Rhiw, rated 25 July, Tanronnen Inn, Beddgelert, rated 6 August, and Harlech House Ltd, rated 30 July.
