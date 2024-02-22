A Pwllheli woman who failed to provide a specimen to police and failed to report an accident after driving without due care and attention has been banned from the road for a year.
Delyth Jones, of Tyn y Waen, Dinas, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 February for sentencing.
The 55-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing in January to failing to report an accident involving a white van on Y Maes in Pwllheli on 9 November.
She also pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, and failing to provide a specimen while at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor stemming from the same incident.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months.
Jones was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 180 hours of unpaid work alongside four months of alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.