A Cwm Cou man who assaulted a woman has been fined and handed a community order by magistrates.
Rhydian Jamieson, of Penralltgeri Uchaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 December.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Demi Davies in Cardigan on 29 November this year.
Jamieson also pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage by damaging plant pots, a food waste bin and a glass recycling box on the same day.
He also admitted a charge of using threatening behaviour.
Jamieson was handed a 12 month community order to include rehabilitation activities.
He was also fined £100 and must pay £200 in compensation.
Jamieson was also made the subject of a restraining order.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.