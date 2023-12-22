A Cwm Cou man who assaulted a woman has been fined and handed a community order by magistrates.

Rhydian Jamieson, of Penralltgeri Uchaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 December.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Demi Davies in Cardigan on 29 November this year.

Jamieson also pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage by damaging plant pots, a food waste bin and a glass recycling box on the same day.

He also admitted a charge of using threatening behaviour.

Jamieson was handed a 12 month community order to include rehabilitation activities.

He was also fined £100 and must pay £200 in compensation.

Jamieson was also made the subject of a restraining order.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.