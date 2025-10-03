A Rhydlewis man who damaged a van in his car has escaped a driving ban after magistrates heard it would lead to him losing his job.
Philip Thomas, of Pengraig, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
The 41-year-old had initially denied driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident after damaging a Ford Transit with his Audi A4 on the A487 at Sarnau on 16 January.
Thomas changed his pleas to guilty ahead of trial.
He was handed 10 penalty points, but escaped a ban under the totting procedure as a disqualification would mean a “loss of employment”.
Thomas was also handed 225 hours of unpaid work and must pay £500 costs and a £114 surcharge.
