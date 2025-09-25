A Rhydowen drink driver has been banned from the road for a year.
Mutawshe Mandikonza, of Rhyd y Fene, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Mondeo on the A485 at Gwyddgrug near Carmarthen on 31 May.
Laboratory testing showed that Mandikonza had 109 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
Mandikonza also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without insurance on the same day.
Magistrates disqualified Mandikonza from driving for 12 months.
Mandikonza must also pay a fine of £397, costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £159.
