A Rhydyfelin man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of harassing a woman in Aberystwyth.
Ioan Lewis, of 8 Maes Gosen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.
The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment of Katie Fletcher in Aberystwyth between 1 October 2024 and 10 February this year.
Lewis is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
