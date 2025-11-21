A serial thief who stole alcohol, food and gifts from Aberystwyth shops nine times in less than a month has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Danielle Jones, of Aberdeuddwr, Rhydlewis, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 November.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to nine separate charges of theft from shops, all in Aberystwyth.
Jones pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of whiskey worth £35 from the Colliseum at Ceredigion Museum on 15 September.
The following day, on 16 September, Jones again returned to the museum to steal another bottle of whiskey.
On the same day, Jones also stole bottles of cider from the Spar store in Aberystwyth as well as alcohol and other items from Aberystwyth’s Tesco store.
On 18 September, Jones stole a bottle of whiskey from the Colliseum for a third time.
Jones also admitted stealing three gift sets worth £84 from the Boots store on Terrace Road on 27 September.
She returned to the Booots store on 9 October, and this time stole seven gift sets worth £128.
On 13 October Jones hit the Colliseum once more, stealing £31 worth of items from the gift shop.
Jones also admitted stealing a trolley full of groceries worth £400 from Morrisons supermarket in Aberystwyth on 11 November.
Magistrates handed Jones an eight week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said that the offences “are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” due to the “number and frequency of offences” as well as Jones’ “previous convictions for similar offending.”
Jones was also handed a community order to include 12 months of drug rehabilitation treatment.
She must also pay a total of £796.90 in compensation to the Aberystwyth stores as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
