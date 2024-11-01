A Silian woman has been banned from the road for 20 months by magistrates after admitting drink driving.
Rhian Thomas, of 1 Clos Tawela, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 October.
The court heard that the 24-year-old was stopped by police while she was behind the wheel of a Nissan Juke on the A482 at Pumpsaint on 12 October.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Thomas had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Thomas from driving for 20 months and handed her a £425 fine.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £170.