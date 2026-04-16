A St Dogmaels man who stole food from a Cardigan supermarket and was found in possession of drugs has been fined by magistrates.
Andrew O’Connell, of 21 Maeshyfryd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing food from Aldi in Cardigan on 19 March this year.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of Diazepam and Pregabalin in Cardigan on the same day.
Magistrates fined O’Connell a total of £80.
He must also pay £85 costs.
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