A St Dogmaels man who stole food from a Cardigan supermarket and was found in possession of drugs has been fined by magistrates.

Andrew O’Connell, of 21 Maeshyfryd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing food from Aldi in Cardigan on 19 March this year.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of Diazepam and Pregabalin in Cardigan on the same day.

Magistrates fined O’Connell a total of £80.

He must also pay £85 costs.