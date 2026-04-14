A night of electrifying progressive instrumental folk is set to arrive as Pons Aelius join the Aberteifi LIVE programme for 2026.
Renowned for their rich, melodic arrangements, the band features a driving frontline of bagpipes and whistles (Jordan Aikin), flute (Sam Partridge), and tenor banjo and mandolin (Tom Kimber). Their sound is anchored by an innovative, all-human rhythm section: Callum Younger on bodhrán kit, Alasdair Paul on guitar and bouzouki, and Bevan Morris on double bass.
This performance marks Small World’s first musical act announcement for the 2026 Aberteifi LIVE line-up. Building on the success of Other Voices, the Aberteifi LIVE programme will continue to bring exceptional live music to Cardigan throughout the year.
See Pons Aelius on Friday, 24 April, at 8.30pm.
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