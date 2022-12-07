A MACHYNLLETH man will stand trial next year after denying charges of stalking, threats and intimidating a witness.
Matthew Edwards, of 53 Bryn y Gog Estate, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.
The 41-year-old denied using threatening behaviour, intimidating a witness and stalking - all towards Connie Leila Evans in Machynlleth between 7 and 30 November this year.
Edwards is due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.