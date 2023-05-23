A LLANDYSUL man who drove while more than three times the legal drink drive limit has been handed a suspended prison term and banned from the road for more than three years after magistrates heard he had been convicted for drink driving before.
Jonathan Hands, of Penrhiwgribyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 May.
The court heard that the 48-year-old was stopped while driving on High Street in Llandysul on 6 May.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Hands had 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Magistrates disqualified Hands from driving for 44 months and handed him a 12 week jail term suspended for 12 months due to the “high reading” and him having “previous for the same offence.”
He must also undertake alcohol treatment and pay £85 costs.