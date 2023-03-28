A ‘PROFESSIONAL criminal’ from Newcastle Emlyn has been handed a suspended sentence by magistrates after stealing meat from a shop.
Andrew O’Connell, of Bryn Mellion, Penreherber, appeared before Llanelli magistrates on 30 March to plead guilty to stealing £127.35 worth of meat from the Lidl store in Ammanford on 25 March.
Magistrates sentenced the 35-year-old to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence can be justified “because the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal”, and that he has a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”
O’Connell will have to undertake drug rehabilitation and monitoring as well as carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay costs of £85 and compensation of £127.35.