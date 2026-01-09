A Penryhndeudraeth man has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates for breaching a community order given to him for driving whilst disqualified.
Richard Jones, of 3 Maes Teg, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 52-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 30 April last year for a charge of driving whilst disqualified by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 17 November.
Magistrates sentenced Jones to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified due to Jones’ previous convictions and “disregard for court orders.”
He must also pay £60 costs.
