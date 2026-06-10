A dancer has returned to Ysbyty Gwynedd to thank staff a year after life-changing hip surgery.
Sarah Woosey’s swift return to high levels of activity following hip replacement surgery has highlighted the potential benefits of a minimally invasive surgical technique used for selected patients at the hospital.
Sarah, who has appeared in West End productions and cruise ship shows, had struggled with arthritis in her hip and feared she may never dance again.
In 2025, she underwent a minimally invasive hip replacement using the direct anterior approach with a ‘bikini incision’, carried out by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Muthu Ganapathi.
Just over three months after her operation, Sarah took take part in her first dance show - something she once thought would not be possible.
One year on, she returned to the hospital to meet the team who cared for her and share her progress.
Sarah said: “Before the operation, I was in constant pain and genuinely thought my dancing days were behind me. It was a really difficult time.
“The care I received was incredible. The team made me feel so supported throughout, and I’ll always be grateful for that.
“To be back dancing again within a few months and now, a year on, feeling strong and pain-free is just amazing. Coming back to say thank you in person was really important to me.”
Alongside her professional career, Sarah runs a local dance school, supporting and inspiring young people to pursue their passion for dance.
Mr Ganapathi said: “The minimally invasive direct anterior approach is a technique we are increasingly using for suitable patients. Working between muscles rather than cutting them can help reduce pain after surgery and support a quicker recovery.
“This technique is widely used in some places like the USA, it is still relatively uncommon in the UK.”
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