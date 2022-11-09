Suspended jail sentence for harassment
A LLANARTH man who approached a woman in an Aberaeron pub and posted a photograph of her on Facebook despite a Crown Court restraining order being in place has been handed a suspended jail term by magistrates.
Jamie Davies, of 32 Bron Llethi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment by approaching Hollie Frobers and trying to speak to her at The Cellar in Aberaron on 26 June last year, as well as posting a photograph of Miss Forbes on his Facebook account on 30 September last year.
Both offences were a breach of a restraining order imposed by Swansea Crown Court on 26 June 2019.
Magistrates, sentencing Davies to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, said he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders”, but said there are “prospects for rehabilitation”.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
