Suspended jail term for assault
Wednesday 8th June 2022 5:20 am
A BWLCHLLAN man has escaped jail after admitting assaulting a woman.
Aaron Etheridge, of Pant y Beudy, pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Bethan Curran in Bwlchllan on 9 January this year at a hearing in Aberystwyth in April.
Magistrates adjourned the hearing for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.
Appearing for sentencing on 1 June, 31-year-old Etheridge was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.
Etheridge was also made the subject of a two year community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work as well as 20 rehabilitation activity days.
No compensation was ordered by magistrates.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
