Suspended jail term for assault

A BWLCHLLAN man has escaped jail after admitting assaulting a woman.

Aaron Etheridge, of Pant y Beudy, pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Bethan Curran in Bwlchllan on 9 January this year at a hearing in Aberystwyth in April.

Magistrates adjourned the hearing for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Appearing for sentencing on 1 June, 31-year-old Etheridge was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Etheridge was also made the subject of a two year community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work as well as 20 rehabilitation activity days.

No compensation was ordered by magistrates.