A Llechryd man who assaulted a woman in Cardigan has escaped jail after magistrates found his remorse about the incident was “genuine.”
Daniel Hughes, of 28B Glannant, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.
The 32-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Gail Everson at Pendre in Cardigan on 31 May last year.
Sentencing Hughes to 18 weeks in jail suspended for 12 months, magistrates said the sentence was suspended because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and Hughes’ “remorse shown at the time and subsequently” was “genuine”.
Hughes was also given a 90 day alcohol ban and 100 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £1,750 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.