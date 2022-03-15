Suspended jail term for Devil’s Bridge man following assault

A DEVIL’S BRIDGE man who assaulted a woman has escaped jail after magistrates heard the “offence was out of character”.

Aberystwyth magistrates heard on 8 March that Dale Jones, of 5 Creigiau Bach, Heol Elenydd, assaulted Rhiannon Gorman in an “unprovoked attack” which left her with injuries on 11 November last year.

Jones, 39, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge and was handed a 16 week prison sentence suspended for two years.

The court heard that the sentence was suspended because Jones had expresses remorse and “has no previous relevant convictions and this offence is out of character.”