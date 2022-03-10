Suspended jail term for station act

A PONTLLYFNI man who “placed his hands down his trousers in a suggestive manner on a number of occasions” at Bangor railway station has been handed a suspended sentence and been banned from being in any train station without a ticket in the UK for five years.

Salvador Ahmed-Young, of Bryn Aerau Cottage pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at Bangor Railway Station on 31 January this year at a previous hearing in February.

At a sentencing hearing at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 March, the court heard that Ahmed-Young, 38, had a “previous history of offending” and was subject to post-sentence supervision at the time of the offence in Bangor.

Magistrates sentenced Ahmed-Young to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, calling the offence “serious”, which had an effect on the victim.

He was also ordered to abstain from alcohol for 120 days as part of a new 24 month supervision order to include rehabilitation activities.

Ahmed-Young was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until March 2027, which bans him from entering any UK train station without a valid pre-purchased ticket.

It also bans him from “sitting immediately next to or opposite any lone female unknown to him on any form of public transport”, and “to move to seats and/or stand away, if a female sits next to him.”