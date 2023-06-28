A TALSARN man has been banned from the road for a year after admitting drug driving.
Steven Darlington, of 28 Maes Aeron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 51-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen Passat on Market Place in Lampeter on 13 December last year.
Tests showed Darlington had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Darlington from driving for 12 months and handed him a £120 fine.
Darlington must also pay £350 costs and a £48 surcharge.