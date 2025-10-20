A Talsarn man will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth.
Daniel James, of Berthfa, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Hayley Jones on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 28 March this year.
James is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
