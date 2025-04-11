A Talybont man has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after admitting a drink driving charge.
Raymond Richards, of Winllan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The court heard that the 60-year-old was stopped by police officers while driving a VW Polo on the A487 at Talybony on 26 March this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Richards had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Richards from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £120.
Richards must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.