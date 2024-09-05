A Hywel Dda health board staff member from Talybont will be sentenced later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing more than £12,000 in wages.
Emyr Rees-Griffiths, of Tegfan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to the theft of £12,741.97 in wages he was not entitled to from Hywel Dda University Health Board between 9 September 2022 and 30 April 2023.
The case was adjourned by magistrates for an all options probation report to be prepared.
Rees-Griffiths is due to be sentenced at a hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.