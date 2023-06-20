A NEWCASTLE Emlyn teenager has been banned from the road by magistrates for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Robert Corbett, of 8 Heol y Gof, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 June.
The court heard the 19-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Ford Fiesta on the B4570 at Llangoedmor on Sunday, 9 April.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Corbett had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Corbett had pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates disqualified Corbett from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £150.
Corbett must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £250 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £60.