Teenager admits driving without due care
Sunday 18th September 2022 5:00 am
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )
A PISGAH teenager has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Steffan Griffiths, of Pantmawr, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in a Nissan Navara on New Street in Aberystwyth on 13 February by Llanelli magistrates last week.
The 19-year-old was fined £295 and had his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.
Griffiths must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
