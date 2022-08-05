Teenager caught with axe and drugs in public toilets
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Sunday 7th August 2022 7:00 am
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A TEENAGER found with an axe and drugs in public toilets in Cardigan has been handed a community order.
Kian Karshe, of 58 Brackley’s Way, Solihull, Birmingham, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing an axe, 1.3g of cannabis, and 1.1g of cocaine while in the toilets at Mwldan on Sunday, 26 September last year.
Magistrates made Karshe the subject of an 18-month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work, and he must pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |