A PWLLHELI man has been banned from the two of the town’s stores for three years by magistrates after pleading guilty to two thefts and to a spearte charge of sending an offensive message.
Danny Griffiths, of Dafarn Hir, Llannor, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of alcohol from the B&M store in Pwllheli on 23 November last year, and four bottles of pink gin from Pwllheli’s Lidl store on 4 November last year.
He also admitted sending an offensive message to emergency services on 30 October last year.
Griffiths was handed a 40 day alcohol ban, and a three year criminal behaviour order which includes being banned from entering either the Lidl or B&M store.
He must also pay full compensation to the two stores.