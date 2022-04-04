Thief jailed for ‘targetting’ M&S

A MAN who “targetted” an Aberystwyth supermarket over a three- day period to steal hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol and food has been jailed by magistrates.

Steven Worrall, of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli magistrates on 25 March.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to theft of food, alcohol and tissues from Aberystwyth’s Marks and Spencer store on 21, 22 and 23 March.

He made off with more than £250 worth of goods over the three days, the court heard.

Worrall also admitted obstructing a police officer on 23 March.

The court heard that Worrall “targeted the specific M&S store over a three-day period and the offences are aggravated by his previous convictions for like offences.”