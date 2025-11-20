A Bronant man who was caught behind the wheel while almost three times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for three years.
Steffan Evans, of 2 Min y Rhos, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped while driving on the A484 at Cenarth on 7 September this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Evans had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 36 months and handed him a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
