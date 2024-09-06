A Cilgerran man has been banned from the road for three years after appearing in court to admit drug driving.
Tristan Edwards, of Stabl y Bryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The court heard that the 31-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Toyota Corolla on Priory Street in Cardigan on 8 March this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Edwards had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrate disqualified Edwards from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £300.
Edwards must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.