A Llanfihangel-ar-Arth man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of driving with drugs in his system.
Dean Osborne, of Fron Deifi, Heol Ifor, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 18 October.
The court heard that the 37-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Citroen C2 on the A486 at Ffostrasol on 21 April this year.
Laboratory sample tests showed that Osborne had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Osborne, who entered a guilty plea to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving for 36 months and handed a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.