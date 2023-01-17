A LLANYBYDDER man who drove with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates.
Gethin Davies, of Glantrenfawr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 January.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger on High Street in Lampeter on 8 October last year.
Tests showed that Davies had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Davies was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 36 months.
Magistrates also imposed a £184 fine.
No costs for the prosecution were ordered due to the case being delayed, with the court hearing it should have been at the same time as a separate drink drive case against Davies.