A Tremadog man has been banned from the road for three years after admitting a drug driving charge.
Huw Roberts, of 94, Bloc 6, Isgraig, appeared before Caaernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped while driving in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 16 November last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Roberts had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Roberts also pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same day.
Magistrates disqualified Roberts from driving for 36 months and handed him a total fine of £280.
He must also pay £85 in court costs.
