Three-year driving ban for Capel Bangor man
A CAPEL Bangor man has been banned from the road for three years after admitting driving while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Christian Baldwin, of Klaralven, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 28 September.
The 36-year-old admitted drink driving at Lovesgrove, Aberystwyth on 8 September.
Roadside and police station tests showed Baldwin had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Magistrates disqualified Baldwin from driving for 36 months and fined him £438.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £175.
