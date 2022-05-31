Tregaron man charged with making more than 1,000 indecent images of children
Tuesday 31st May 2022 3:20 pm
A TREGARON man is set to appear in court this week charged with making more than a thousand indecent images of children.
Michael Bromwell, of Treflys, Station Road, is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 June.
The 57-year-old is charged with making 1,104 indecent photographs of a child, including 12 images of the most serious Category A, 42 of Category B and 1,052 images of Category C in Tregaron between March 2016 and May 2021.
