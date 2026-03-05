A Llanddewi Brefi man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to plead not guilty to six charges of cruelty to dogs.
Alun Jones, of Y Ddol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
The 76-year-old pleaded not guilty to six charges of cruelty to dogs on land at Cae Leon in Tregaron between 22 December 2024 and 25 February last year.
Jones is accused of inflicting “physical violence upon the animals”, including hitting them with a stick, kicking them, and pulling them on a rope.
Jones is due to stand trial on all the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
