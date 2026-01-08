A Tregaron man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Jay Francis Cockburn, whose address was given in court as c/o 1 Bronant Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 34-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 November by failing to attend planned probation appointments on 21 and 28 November as well as on 2 and 9 December.
Magistrates fined Cockburn £40.
He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.
The community order will continue.
