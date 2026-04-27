A Tregaron man has been found guilty by magistrates following a trial on charges of assaulting a woman and damaging a door.
Jason Watkins, of Gwalia, Chapel Street, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing on 18 February to assaulting a woman in Tregaron on 5 August last year.
He also denied a criminal damage charge of damaging a door on the same day.
Watkins was found guilty of both offences following the trial.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Watkins is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
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