A Tregaron woman who drove at more than twice the speed limit in a Llanilar 20mph zone has been fined by magistrates.
Nicola Rice, of 10 Brynheulog, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding by driving a Ford Puma at 48mph on a 20mph speed limit stretch of the A485 at Llanilar on 1 August last year.
Magistrates handed Rice a fine of £738 and endorsed her driving record with six penalty points.
She must also pay £120 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £295.
