A TREMADOG man has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after appearing in court to plead guilty to making and possessing hundreds of indecent photos and videos of children.
Nicholas Chalk, of 34 Isgraig, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28 February.
The 49-year-old admitted making a total of 323 indecent photographs of a child and 577 indecent videos, in Tremadog between 12 December 2019 and 29 August last year.
The court heard that 70 of the images were of the most serious Category A, while 352 of the videos fell into the most serious Category A.
Chalk also pleaded guilty to possessing three extreme pornographic images and 35 videos of intercourse with animals in Tremadog between 27 August 2021 and 29 August last year.
Chalk was remanded in custody until 24 March, when he will be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court.
He is also required to be added to the sex offender’s register ahead of sentencing.