A man living in Aberystwyth has gone on trial accused of murdering a two-year-old girl in Pembrokeshire.
The trial of Kyle Bevan, 31, who gave his address as Rockland House, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, before being remanded in custody last year, began at Swansea Crown Court earlier today (Wednesday), standing accused of murdering infant, Lola James, in Haverfordwest in June 2020, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Lola's mother, Sinead James, 30, from Neyland, denies causing or allowing her death.
The court heard how two-year-old Lola died in hospital on 21 July, 2020, having suffered a "catastrophic" head injury and 101 external injuries.
Prosecutor Caroline Rees KC said Bevan subjected Lola to a "brutal" assault while he was alone with her between the evening of 16 July and the morning of 17 July.
Miss Rees said Bevan claims that he had found the girl unconscious at the bottom of the staircase after the family dog had knocked her down the stairs.
Lola was described in court as "happy, busy, a good little girl".
Following the incident, Lola was taken to Withybush Hospital and then on to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff, where she was declared dead on 21 July, aged two years and nine months.
The jury was told about the injuries Lola suffered, including bruises to the face, body and limbs and puncture wounds on her forehead, indicative, the prosecution says, of a severe assault.
Miss Rees told the court how at 6.30am on the 17 July, Bevan googled child and head injuries, nearly an hour before a 999 call was made.
The jury were told paramedics found Lola lying unconscious when they arrived on the scene and she appeared to be wet.
The prosecutor said it is believed that Lola had been scrubbed clean.
It was also noted that the bath was spotlessly clean despite the rest of the house being generally dirty.
The trial continues.