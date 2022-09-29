Two teenagers charged with robbery
TWO Ceredigion teenagers have appeared in court charged with robbing a man of his phone, bag and cash, and being in possession of kitchen knives in Aberaeron.
Dylan Tapp, of 15 Tregerddan, Bow Street, and Christopher Samuel, of 40 Heol Isfoel, Llanrhystud, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 22 September.
The two 18-year-olds are both charged with robbing Ryan Evans of cash, a Giorgio Armani bag and an iPhone 11 on 17 July this year in Aberaeron.
They are both also charged with each possessing a large kitchen knife in Aberaeron - also on 17 July.
Samuel is also charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Brennin Forbes-Davies in Aberaeron on 11 September.
Tapp is also charged with sending Mr Forbes-Davies a message “intended to intimidate” as a witness.
The pair are next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 21 October.
Both Tapp and Samuel were remanded in custody.
