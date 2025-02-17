Two teenagers who launched an unprovoked attack in Aberystwyth which left two people with “substantial injuries” have escaped jail.
Charles Entwistle, of Old Park Farm, Whitaker Close, Exeter, and KC Indi, of 7 Whitethorn Ley, Bury St Edmonds, Suffolk, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 12 February.
Entwistle, 18, and 19-year-old Indi each pleaded guilty to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Maye Carpenter and Toby Johnson on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 25 June 2023 at an earlier hearing in January.
Entwistle was handed a 18 week jail term by magistrates, suspended for 12 months while Indi was handed a 14 week prison sentence, also suspended for 12 months.
The court heard that the offences “are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because the pair launched an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature”, that it was a “persistent assault” where the victims were “targeted” and suffered “substantial” injuries.
Magistrates said the sentences for the pair had been suspended because of their “age at the time of the offences”, that they were a “long time ago” and that both Entwistle and Indi had both take “steps to address their problems.”
Both Entwistle and Indi were handed 12 month community orders to include a 120 alcohol ban along with 180 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
Entwistle and Indi must each pay £250 in compensation to each of the victims of the assault.
The pair must also each pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
Restraining Orders were not imposed “due to parties not known to each other and not deemed necessary or proportionate given the time lapse since the offences took place.”