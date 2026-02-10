Harlech Foodservice is forecasting a £3 million sales bonanza at its flagship trade fair next month.
They say the two-day Expo 26 at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru could smash all previous records - last year’s event pulled in £1.5 million in orders.
The family firm believes takings could double again with up to 3,000 buyers expected through the doors on 11 and 12 March.
Among the trade customers will be representatives from major players in the public and private healthcare and education sectors, along with the tourism and hospitality industry.
It comes after two years of rapid expansion for the Gwynedd-headquartered company which has added new hubs in Carmarthen, Caerphilly and Telford to its long-established centres in Criccieth and Chester.
