A Tywyn man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to take a drug test.
David Stus, whose address was given in court as c/o Bryn Llwyn Farm, Rhoslefain, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.
The court heard that the 45-year-old was stopped by police while driving on Neptune Road in Tywyn on 22 November last year.
Stus pleaded guilty to failing to co-operate with a preliminary test by refusing a drug wipe.
Magistrates handed Stus four penalty points and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
Stus was also fined £307 and must pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £123 victim fund surcharge.