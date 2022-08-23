Unfit through drink trial set
Thursday 1st September 2022 9:41 am
A LLECHRYD man will stand trial later this month after appearing in court to deny charges of driving whilst unfit through drink and transporting a wheelie bin in a “dangerous” and “insecure” manner.
Matthew Edwards, of 10 Glannant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty to carrying a wheelie bin “secured in such a position that danger or nuisance was likely to be caused” in a Citroen C8 on the A484 at Llechryd on Thursday, 28 July.
Edwards also denied a charge of driving whilst unfit through drink stemming from the same incident.
Edwards is due to stand trial on the two charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
