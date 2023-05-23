Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard on 18 May that David Aled Parry James, of Carregwen Farm, worked as a door supervisor at Dragon’s Wine Bar on High Street on 25 September, 2 October, and 19 October last year.
The 46-year-old did not have a valid Security Industry Authority Licence, the court heard.
A Dyfed Powys police officer on patrol spoke to Mr James to establish the whereabouts of his licence.
Mr James replied that he had done the training but was yet to receive his SIA licence.
Police officers were concerned about the risk to the public following reported disturbances at the venue in April and August last year when they discovered that unlicensed security had been injured at fights there.
On Friday 25 November last year, a joint inspection by the SIA’s investigators and a Dyfed Powys police officer took place at the venue.
The venue manager shared CCTV footage with the investigators of Mr James at work.
Mr James was formerly licensed until 10 January and despite reminders by the SIA to renew his licence, he failed to do so.
Nicola Bolton, one of the SIA’s criminal investigations managers, said: “Mr James’ prosecution follows the recent case whereby Tristan Edwards and Daniel Cope were also prosecuted for working illegally at the same wine bar.
“Mr James has now incurred a fine and is required to pay court costs and has a criminal record.”
She added: “His actions put the public at risk particularly in a busy venue in Cardigan’s night-time economy.
“Some of the public incurred injuries from the violence that occurred. Had the defendants renewed their licences they would also have received refresher training which would probably have equipped them to deal with these incidents more effectively.
“The main feature of the case is that the defendant had previously held and was therefore aware of the licensing regime and the need to have a licence but chose to deliberately circumvent it.
Magistrates fined James £120 for each offence for a total of £360.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £250 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £144.