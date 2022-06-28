Unpaid work and £12,000 compensation for damaging trees

A LLANBADARN Fawr man has been handed a community order and ordered to pay £12,000 in compensation after being found guilty of criminal damage to trees.

Edward Andrew Davies, of Cae’r Madyn, had pleaded not guilty to damaging three poplar trees and 30 small ornamental trees with an estimated value of £52,000 belonging to Christopher Fletcher at Frongog Farm in Aberystwyth on 12 September last year at a hearing in Aberystwyth in December 2021.

Co-accused 22-year-old Cadfan Davies, also of Cae’r Madyn, was found not guilty of the offence following his not guilty plea.

Edward Andrews Davies, 53, was handed a 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty at a hearing at Swansea Crown Court in April.