Unpaid work for Aber assaults
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Friday 9th September 2022 7:00 am
(Cambrian News )
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to two assaults.
Ieuan Phillips, of Aneddle, Penparcau Road, Southgate had initially pleaded not guilty to assaulting David Jones, Lee Bates and Caity Rees in Aberystwyth on 20 February but changed his pleas to guilty for the assaults on Mr Jones and Mr Bates at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 September ahead of a trial.
The assault on City Rees charge was withdrawn.
Phillips, 21, was handed a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay a total of £300 in compensation to the victims, £200 costs and a £95 surcharge.
